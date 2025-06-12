"He did what he had to do": Former California lieutenant governor praised Trump for protecting ICE during protests in Los Angeles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Veronica Silveri interviewed former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado about the chaos into which Los Angeles has fallen over the past few days, after hundreds of protesters vandalized and violently attacked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in the city. During the interview, Maldonado offered his opinion on what was done by both U.S. President Donald Trump and current California Governor Gavin Newsom during the demonstrations in Los Angeles.

"Gavin Newsom has only one job, to protect the state of California, and to some extent he has not done that, he has focused on politics. Governor Newsom wants to run for president 2028 and is using this as a political football to launch himself [...] President Trump did what he had to do, protect the ICE department and protect federal buildings," Maldonado commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.