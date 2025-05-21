Delaware governor signs bill to legalize assisted suicide into law

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de mayo, 2025

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed a bill legalizing medical aid in dying, making the state the twelfth jurisdiction to do so.

"This Act permits a terminally ill individual who is an adult resident of Delaware to request and self-administer medication to end the individual's life in a humane and dignified manner," the Democrat explained about the bill he signed.

The legislation indicated that the procedure may be done "if both the individual's attending physician or attending advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and a consulting physician or consulting APRN agree on the individual's diagnosis and prognosis and believe the individual has decision-making capacity, is making an informed decision, and is acting voluntarily."

Governor welcomes decision

The legislation passed the House 21-17, with three members absent, and the Senate 11-8, with two members absent. Meanwhile, the governor defended the measure, which allows terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to consider assisted suicide as an option.

"This signing today is about relieving suffering and giving families the comfort of knowing that their loved one was able to pass on their own terms without unnecessary pain and surrounded by the people they love the most," Gov. Meyer said in a statement reported by Delaware Public Media.

The new law is expected to go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.