White House calls Amazon's alleged intent to disclose tariff impact "hostile"

The White House criticized Amazon's alleged plan to show the impact of the tariffs Screenshot .

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de abril, 2025

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, called it a "hostile" and "political act" for Amazon to express a desire to detail the impact of tariffs on the prices of products it offers on its platform.

"This is a hostile and political act on Amazon's part, why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration raised inflation to the highest level in 40 years," Leavitt told reporters during a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

For now, the online commerce giant has not confirmed its intention to publish the impact of the customs tariffs. However, an article published by Punchbowl News, cited an anonymous person familiar with the plan who revealed the details.

"The e-commerce giant will soon show how much Trump's tariffs add to the price of each product, according to a person familiar with the plan. The shopping site will show what percentage of an item's cost comes from tariffs, along with the total listed price of the product," the text shared a few hours before the press conference stated.

Leavitt, during his remarks, noted Amazon's relationship with China, holding up a printout of a Reuters article titled "Amazon partnered with China's propaganda arm," and said the price move is "not a surprise."

"This is another reason why Americans should buy American," the Trump spokeswoman said. "It's another reason why we're moving critical supply chains back home to strengthen our own critical supply chain and boost our local production," she added.

The conflict is related to the debate over who pays the price for import tariffs. Most economists say it is the importers, who then pass the costs on to consumers.

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, who has reportedly been close to Trump in recent months.