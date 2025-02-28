Travis Kelce to play 2025 NFL season

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025

Travis Kelce doesn't want to be left with a bitter taste in his mouth. After months of speculation, the player confirmed that the loss in the Super Bowl LVIII motivated him to return to wear the Kansas City Chiefs uniform in the 2025 NFL season.

"I'm coming back for sure," he said in a message to ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." "Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce wrote. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!"

At 35, the tight end will embark on his 13th season with the Chiefs, with whom he won three Super Bowls out of five played.