Pollster Andres Guilarte on Voz News: Trump's popularity remains strong

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she discussed the popularity ratings of President Donald Trump's immigration measures, showing 54% support and 46% of Americans positioning themselves against, in what represents a clear sign of how the migratory crisis left by the past administration of former President Joe Biden has become one of the main concerns in the country. Despite this, Guilarte explained that these results represent a small decrease compared to the last survey conducted on this same topic.

"Despite all the media noise, there is still support for the migration issue. Maybe not as high as the ratings were when it was his election, but it is still supported. The message that they are taking out the criminals and that they are settling the score with all those people who came across the border irregularly is a positive message for the administration," Guilarte said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.