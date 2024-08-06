Louisiana: Gov. Jeff Landry calls for dismissal of lawsuit against Ten Commandments law

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and state Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that they are filing an appeal to overturn the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other left-wing groups against the law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms in all public schools.

"Our brief illustrates just a few of the countless ways in which schools may constitutionally implement H.B. 71. Because the ACLU cannot carry their burden to show that the Ten Commandments law is unconstitutional in all its applications, this lawsuit must be dismissed," Murrill said. "I look forward to seeing the ACLU in court."

Steadfast to his commitment, Landry assured that the rule, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025, will stand, while noting that those parents who are not religious should tell their children to "not look at" the Ten Commandments.

The ACLU and the other left-leaning groups alleged that the law "unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration, and adoption of the state's favored religious scripture."

Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classes in the state's public schools and universities. They must be on a poster or framed document at least 11 inches by 14 inches, with the text in "a large, easily readable font." The rule received the support of Donald Trump, and in other states such as Oklahoma, authorities are calling to replicate the measure.