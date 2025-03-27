Trump reiterates his intention to cut funding from NPR and PBS

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump urged Congress to "immediately" cut funding for public radio station NPR and public television PBS, accusing the media outlets of being "completely biased."

"NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms, should be defunded by Congress, IMMEDIATELY," the president wrote Wednesday night on Truth Social.

"Republicans, don't miss the opportunity to rid our country of this giant SCAM, both arms of the radical left-wing Democratic party," he added.

Trump had already stated on Tuesday that it would be an "honor" for him to end funding for the two media outlets.

On Wednesday, during a congressional hearing, several Republican lawmakers lashed out at the public media outlets and called for the "pure and simple dismantling" of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organization responsible for distributing federal grants to public media.

"The content being put out by these state-sponsored media is so radical that they are brainwashing the American people, and especially the American children," Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene told the heads of National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

The Trump administration, which is trying to drastically cut public spending, also began dismantling the U.S. public broadcasting system abroad, including radio stations such as Voice of America, Radio Free Asia and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

NPR admits it should have covered Hunter Biden's computer story promptly

NPR finally admitted on Wednesday that it made a mistake in not promptly covering the computer scandal as the left-leaning broadcaster struggles to maintain its federal funding.

NPR Executive Director Katherine Maher acknowledged the mistake during intense questioning by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republican lawmakers at a congressional subcommittee hearing on the station's perceived bias in its coverage.

"I want to say that NPR acknowledges that we erred in not covering the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or earlier," Maher told the committee.