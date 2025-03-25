Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de marzo, 2025

A report from Indeed has revealed that job applications from federal workers are rising. Primarily, the rise has been registered within agencies that have been targeted for cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The data comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is making efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.

The report explained that although the exact number of federal workers displaced or soon to be displaced is unknown, as plans change and regulatory and legal challenges to some changes continue to emerge, early signs offer hints about the magnitude of the potential influx of new workers into the domestic labor market.

Similarly, Indeed recalled that the February employment report showed a decline of 10,000 jobs in the federal government last month, and detailed that higher numbers are expected in the March report.

"An analysis of Indeed’s job seeker profile and website data shows a surge in job search activity and applications well above recent norms coming from workers in agencies considered for cuts," the research highlighted.

In that regard, the study explained that applications from federal agency workers under DOGE review increased by 50% in February, closing at 75% above their 2022 levels.

"While it is fairly common to see a slight uptick in this activity amongst federal workers after most presidential inaugurations, the recent surge in job search activity is unprecedented. Corresponding rises of this magnitude did not occur after the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections," the study highlighted.

Furthermore, the study explained that federal workers and contractors are highly educated and are looking for work "federal workers are highly educated and are looking for work at a time when there are likely fewer opportunities that match their education and experience."

According to Indeed, "the proportion of searches for horticulture and employee relations roles are more than 10 times above where they were last year, likely coming from impacted workers in diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) roles, and workers coming from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) workers."