Chuck Schumer postpones new book tour over security concerns

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de marzo, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer postponed several events on his tour promoting his new book.

Schumer's representative, Risa Heller, stated that the tour was postponed "due to security concerns."

The Democrat faces the wrath of progressives after voting in favor of a spending bill drafted by Republicans aimed at averting a government shutdown.

According to Democrats, Schumer's vote would give Donald Trump and Elon Musk even greater discretion to cut government programs and services.

Schumer said Senate Democrats faced a choice : vote for a "terrible" bill or shut down the government, which he said would have been a far worse outcome for the party and the country.

Schumer was scheduled to participate this week in events in Baltimore, Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia to discuss his new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, which will be released on Tuesday.