Trump announces "decisive" airstrikes against Houthi terrorists: "Your time is up"

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he ordered the U.S. military to carry out "decisive and forceful" military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to their attacks on U.S. ships and aircraft in the Red Sea.

"Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He further assured that his Administration will not allow further aggression against U.S. vessels or blockades on one of the world's most strategic trade routes.

"It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times," the president noted, noting that these attacks, perpetrated by an Iranian-funded terrorist group, have cost the U.S. "billions of dollars" and put innocent lives at risk.

Trump also criticized the management of his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he blamed for not taking stronger action. "Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going, " he said, assuring that this will not happen under his administration.

Ultimatum to Houthis, warning to Iran

The president warned that the United States will use "overwhelming lethal force" until security is restored in the region and issued a direct ultimatum to the Houthis:

"To all Houthi terrorists: Your time is up and your attacks must stop, starting today! If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before."

He also addressed a warning to Iran, demanding that it end its support for the Houthis and assuring that any threat against the United States or its interests will have severe consequences.