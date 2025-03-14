Trump announces the end of the instrumentalization of the Department of Justice: "A new chapter begins"

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump visited Fridaythe U.S. Department of Justicethe institution that, under Joe Biden's administration, pushed historic legal proceedings against him. During his speech, Trump declared an end to what he called a period of "corruption and instrumentalization of justice" and promised to restore the rule of law.

A new chapter for American justice

At the beginning of his speech, Trump assured that his Administration is marking "a proud new chapter in the chronicles of American justice." According to the president, the Justice Department had been turned into a "Department of Injustice" by his predecessors, but he assured that those days "are never going to come back."

"For generations, the federal Department of Justice was one of America's most revered institutions," he said, vowing that under his leadership, and with Attorney General Pam Bondiand FBI Director Kash Patel at the helm, the institution will regain its prestige.

Allegations of abuse and promises of justice.

Trump also lashed out at what he described as "a corrupt group of radicals" working within the government, accusing them of destroying confidence in the judicial system. He assured that from the first day of his term he took steps to reverse what he considered abuses of the previous administration, including signing an executive order to ban government censorship and revoking security clearances of high-ranking officials "who lied about Hunter Biden's laptop."

Among his actions, he cited pardons for "hundreds of political prisoners who had been grossly mistreated" and revocations of clearances for prosecutors such as Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James, whom he accused of using justice for political purposes.

"In everything we do, we're restoring law, restoring order and restoring public safety in America... and we're bringing honor, integrity, and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, and throughout our government," he said.

Tough message on crime and drugs

During his speech, Trump underscored his commitment to public safety, denouncing an increase in crime under the Biden administration. According to his statements, the monthly average of homicides increased by 14%, violent crime rose by at least 37%, rapes increased by 42%, vehicle thefts rose by 48%, and overall robberies experienced a sharp increase. "I have no greater mission as president of the United States than to put an end to this carnage," he emphasized.

In addition, he referenced the drug overdose crisis in the country, stating that in 2023 alone, more Americans died from overdoses than in the entire decade from 1980 to 1990. He stressed that he has imposed steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, which will remain in place until exports of these substances to the United States cease.

"This department will not rest until we have ended the fentanyl epidemic in America once and for all," he assured, adding that in less than two months since his return to power, the DEA and FBI have seized more than one million lethal doses of the drug.