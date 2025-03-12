Published by Israel Duro 12 de marzo, 2025

The House Foreign Affairs subcommittee had to adjourn after a tense scuffle between its chairman, Republican Keith Self, and several Democratic lawmakers. The clash came after Self called trans Blue Party congressman Sarah McBride "Mr."

In response, McBride thanked the "Madam Speaker" before beginning to talk. However, Bill Keating, ranking Democratic member of the subcommittee, did not want to let what happened slide and urged Self to repeat the formula of yielding the floor.

"Have you no decency?"

The latter did, repeating the "Mr." treatment to McBride. This caused Keating to explode and blurt out to Self, "have you no decency? I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent."

Keating then noted that he would not continue the hearing unless the chairman referred to McBride by "her preferred pronouns," to which Self replied by adjourning.

The controversy continued on social media

Subsequently, the protagonists of the scuffle took to their X accounts to give their version. The first, Self, who justified his position in that, after the arrival of Donald Trump, "it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female."

McBride then uploaded a message in which assured that "no matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place."

Several Republican lawmakers, such as Nancy Mace, join the fray

A controversy joined by other Republican representatives such as Mancy Mace, the first to refuse to call McBride by female pronouns and the instigator of a rule barring McBride from accessing the women's restrooms in Congress.