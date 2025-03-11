Katie Porter officially announces her candidacy for California governor

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de marzo, 2025

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter made her candidacy official to become the next governor of California and succeed Gavin Newsom in office, whose term expires in early 2027.

"What California needs now is a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit, fresh blood and new ideas, and leaders with the backbone to fight for what’s right," Porter said in a video posted on social media.

Porter launched a vindictive message in favor of LGBT and immigrant rights and against corporate PACs, oil drilling, banking and big pharma that "screw people over."

In addition, the Democratic candidate alluded to President Donald Trump, promising to stand up to him to "stop him from hurting Californians."

California gubernatorial candidates

Porter thus joins the extensive list of Democratic candidates aspiring to take Newsom's place, which already includes Toni Atkins, Eleni Kounalakis, Raji Rab, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee and Michael Younger.

The unknown is Kamala Harris, as the former vice president has yet to make her campaign official despite rumors that she will. If so, Porter would drop out and endorse her, as one of her aides told NBC News.

In the Republican Party, only Chad White, Sharifah Hardie, Brandon Jones and Leo Zacky have officially filed to date.