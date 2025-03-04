Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency exceeded its authority under the Clean Water Act with water pollution permits that contain vague requirements for maintaining water quality.

The decision was made by a 5-4 vote. It came after San Francisco sued the EPA after finding that the city had violated certain standards for discharging wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

In that regard, it was learned that city officials argued that the EPA had exceeded its authority because the rules were so vague that it was impossible to know when they had crossed the line.

For her part, in a dissenting vote that was backed by progressive judges, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett held that the EPA is obligated to issue limitations necessary to ensure that water quality standards are met.

"So taking a tool away from EPA may make it harder for the agency to issue the permits that municipalities and businesses need in order for their discharges to be lawful," Barrett said.

Meanwhile, Judge Samuel Alito explained that the agency had many tools at its disposal to maintain water quality.

"If the EPA does its work, our holding should have no adverse effect on water quality," Alito wrote.