King Charles III sends Trump 'unprecedented' royal invitation to visit the United Kingdom
The leader enthusiastically accepted the proposal, both on his own behalf and on behalf of the first lady.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he will accept King Charles III's invitation for a second state visit to the United Kingdom. The proposal was delivered personally by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, during a meeting at the White House, where the two discussed international issues, including the war in Ukraine.
A gesture of strengthening relations
During the meeting in the Oval Office, Starmer stressed the importance of the invitation and the unprecedented nature of the situation. ""This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," said Starmer, underlining the strength of the bond between the two countries. He also recalled that Trump's first visit to the United Kingdom as head of state was considered a success and assured that the British monarch hopes that this new occasion will surpass the previous one.
Trump confirms his attendance
Faced with Starmer's formal request, Trump responded enthusiastically, "The answer is yes, on behalf our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honoring the king and honoring really your country," the president said, praising the United Kingdom as "a fantastic country."
Trump also used the occasion to express his admiration for the British monarch, describing Charles III as a "beautiful" and wonderful" man. According to him, his relationship with the king was strengthened during his first term in office and has been maintained today.
For his part, Starmer welcomed Trump's confirmation and assured that King Charles III's invitation seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in a context of global challenges.
Strategic context in defense and trade
On the trade front, questions remain about Trump's stance on the UK. While the president has stated his intention to impose new tariffs on the European Union, he has so far not detailed whether he will take similar action against the British market. This leaves open the possibility that London may seek to strengthen its trade relationship with Washington against a backdrop of changes in U.S. economic policy.