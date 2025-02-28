King Charles III sends Trump 'unprecedented' royal invitation to visit the United Kingdom

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he will accept King Charles III's invitation for a second state visit to the United Kingdom. The proposal was delivered personally by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, during a meeting at the White House, where the two discussed international issues, including the war in Ukraine.

A gesture of strengthening relations

During the meeting in the Oval Office, Starmer stressed the importance of the invitation and the unprecedented nature of the situation. ""This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," said Starmer, underlining the strength of the bond between the two countries. He also recalled that Trump's first visit to the United Kingdom as head of state was considered a success and assured that the British monarch hopes that this new occasion will surpass the previous one.

Trump confirms his attendance

Faced with Starmer's formal request, Trump responded enthusiastically, "The answer is yes, on behalf our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honoring the king and honoring really your country," the president said, praising the United Kingdom as "a fantastic country."

Trump also used the occasion to express his admiration for the British monarch, describing Charles III as a "beautiful" and wonderful" man. According to him, his relationship with the king was strengthened during his first term in office and has been maintained today.

For his part, Starmer welcomed Trump's confirmation and assured that King Charles III's invitation seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in a context of global challenges.