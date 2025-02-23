Pentagon also exempt from replying to Musk's email and will conduct its own performance review
Like the FBI, the Pentagon will apply its own procedures following Elon Musk's task-reporting request to federal employees.
Darin S. Selnick, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the US Department of Defense (DoD), communicated this Sunday that the DoD will conduct its own reviews, leaving the agency out of the Elon Musk-driven productivity initiative.
Selnick, like the FBI's Kash Patel, instructed staff not to respond to an email sent by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which requested a report detailing tasks performed during the past week.
The message stated, "DoD personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures. When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week."
On Saturday, newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel communicated the same thing. Patel, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will conduct its own reviews, leaving the agency out of the Elon Musk-driven productivity initiative.
Agustina Blanco
Pentagon and FBI won't respond to Elon Musk's mail
In a post, Musk stated that "all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."