Tony Gonzales, new Congressional Hispanic Conference chairman

20 de febrero, 2025

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas has been appointed as the new chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Conference (CHC), a group dedicated to advocating for policies and initiatives that significantly impact the Hispanic community.

"Hispanic Americans voted decisively for strong leadership—leadership that acts, doesn’t just talk. Our voices helped build the Republican trifecta. Our members are battle-tested, common-sense lawmakers who sit on the most powerful committees in Congress," Gonzales wrote in a statement following his appointment.

"We have a country to save, and we will not back down in the fight to preserve the American dream, and keep our communities safe. I am grateful to serve as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Conference," he added.

The group was founded by Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, who congratulated Gonzales on his new role.

"The growing number of Hispanic and minority Republicans in Congress proves that Americans reject the failed policies of the left – policies that have driven inflation to historic levels, sent gas prices soaring, and created the worst border crisis in our country’s history. As a conference, we are committed to defending the values of our constituents and advancing real, common-sense solutions for the American people," Diaz-Balart said.

The CHC is comprised of Diaz-Balart, Gonzales, Monica De La Cruz, Maria Elvira Salazar, David Valadao, Brian Mast, Carlos Gimenez, Nicole Malliotakis, Juan Ciscomani, James Moylan and Anna Paulina Luna.