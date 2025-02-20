Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Donald Trump and JD Vance will be speakers at CPAC 2025

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's president, Javier Milei, are also expected to attend.

Donald Trump y JD Vance en una fotografía de archivo

Donald Trump and JD Vance in a file photoCordon Press / Evan Vucci / AP

Published by
Virginia Martínez

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will speak at CPAC 2025, to be held in Washington, D.C., between February 20 and 22, just one month after the Republican president's swearing-in.

According to the organization's schedule, Vice President Vance is expected to open the conference on Thursday, February 20.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, one of today's most important conservative political and media events, is highly anticipated. In addition to Trump and Vance, some members of the president's cabinet are expected to attend and speak at the conference.

Scheduled speakers include White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Border Czar Tom Homan, Ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's president, Javier Milei, are also expected to attend.

Trump's and Vance's speeches will come at a time when the news cycle is very active and heated, with the Middle East negotiations underway to hold Hamas to its side of the deal on the ceasefire, President Trump's proposal to take back Gaza, and ongoing talks to financing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Likewise, they will also occur a month into his term, with the Trump administration beginning to deliver on promises on immigration and reducing red tape.

tracking