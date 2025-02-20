Donald Trump and JD Vance will be speakers at CPAC 2025

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will speak at CPAC 2025, to be held in Washington, D.C., between February 20 and 22, just one month after the Republican president's swearing-in.

According to the organization's schedule, Vice President Vance is expected to open the conference on Thursday, February 20.

CONFIRMED SPEAKER: 45 & 47 President of the United States Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸



Join us on February 22, 2025 for when the President joins us at CPAC pic.twitter.com/YpT5uJx5EV — CPAC (@CPAC) February 19, 2025

The Conservative Political Action Conference, one of today's most important conservative political and media events, is highly anticipated. In addition to Trump and Vance, some members of the president's cabinet are expected to attend and speak at the conference.

Scheduled speakers include White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Border Czar Tom Homan, Ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's president, Javier Milei, are also expected to attend.

Trump's and Vance's speeches will come at a time when the news cycle is very active and heated, with the Middle East negotiations underway to hold Hamas to its side of the deal on the ceasefire, President Trump's proposal to take back Gaza, and ongoing talks to financing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Likewise, they will also occur a month into his term, with the Trump administration beginning to deliver on promises on immigration and reducing red tape.