Security experts say Trump can stop Iran's nuclear program: 'credible military threat needed'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

A new report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) notes that President Donald Trump's second term in office opens a window of opportunity to toughen Washington's stance towards Iran and prevent the regime in Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Recommended strategy to curb nuclear breakthrough

FDD, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank specializing in security and international relations, explains in its report titled "Detecting and Halting an Iranian Weaponization Effort" that the United States must employ its full national security capabilities to stop Iran's nuclear advances.

Andrea Stricker, author of the paper, argues that the "maximum pressure" strategy applied during Trump's first term was effective and that it is now necessary to stop Iran from further advancing its nuclear capability.

"A nuclear-armed Iran would fundamentally upend security in the region and hinder the ability of the United States, Israel, and their partners to counter Tehran's aggression out of fear of nuclear escalation," Stricker warned on Fox News Digital.

The report recommends that the U.S. "restore a credible military threat" against Iran's nuclear program, and that Washington and Tel Aviv prepare for possible strikes on its nuclear facilities if they detect significant progress.

Criticism of Biden

The report also questions the management of the Biden administration, arguing that it allowed the Iranian nuclear program to advance without effective restraints. According to the document, Iran could detonate a rudimentary device in a matter of months, although doubts remain about the functionality of certain key components.

Iran's rapid enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels has drastically reduced the international community's reaction time to a possible Iranian attempt to make nuclear weapons, a phenomenon known as "breakout."

Trump's stance

Trump has already signed a memorandum reactivating the "maximum pressure" policy, characterized by severe economic sanctions aimed at weakening the Iranian regime's ability to continue its nuclear program and its support for armed groups in the region.

"It is in the national interest to impose maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to end its nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop its support for terrorist groups," states the executive order signed by Trump.