19 de febrero, 2025

The Senate confirmed Kelly Loeffler as director of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The businesswoman and former senator received 52 votes in favor and 46 against. Since her departure from the Senate in 2021, she started a voter registration organization and became a successful fundraiser for the Republican Party. She even co-chaired the recent Inaugural Committee of Donald Trump.

As SBA director, she will be in charge of the federal agency that describes itself as the only one "wholly dedicated to small businesses," providing "advice, capital and contracting expertise as the nation's single resource and go-to voice for small businesses."

"Kelly Loeffler's confirmation as Small Business Administrator underscores President Trump’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs, cutting red tape, and fueling the engine of American prosperity. MAKE AMERICA PROSPEROUS AGAIN!" the White House celebrated after Loeffler's confirmation.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) defended Loeffler's nomination and described her as an advocate for entrepreneurs.

"Kelly Loeffler knows there’s nothing small about small business. Every decision an entrepreneur makes is a big decision. It’s their livelihood, their dreams and their future that’s on the line. Kelly Loeffler understands this and I look forward to working with her to support small businesses and strengthen our economy," he added.

As for her career, she was CEO of Bakkt Company and was later appointed to the Senate by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. She was in the upper chamber between January 2020 and January 2021 to fill the seat of Johnny Isakson, who resigned in mid-2019 due to health issues.

In 2020, Loeffler was defeated by Raphael Warnock in her bid to win a full term. She subsequently founded Greater Georgia, an organization to increase voter registration in the Peach State. During the 2024 presidential election, she raised funds for Trump's campaign