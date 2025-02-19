Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday not to attack President Donald Trump, claiming that "badmouthing" him (referring to Trump) in public would only backfire.

Vance's statement comes after Zelensky accused Trump of living in a "disinformation space" created by Russia, the vice president spoke to the DailyMail on the matter.

Both the Republican Administration's warning and the responses by Ukraine come at a critical time in the war between Ukraine and Russia and amid Donald Trump's push for peace in Europe.

What JD Vance told the DailyMail

“The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” Vance said during an exclusive interview in his West Wing office.

At the same time, Trump lashed out about it on his Truth Social account. The Republican leader took aim at the Ukrainian leader and called him a "dictator" and also told him to move fast or he won't have a country left.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Breakdown in relations between Washington and Kyiv?



On Ukraine's reaction, Vance claimed that Zelensky had received "bad advice" on how to deal with the new administration and that for the past three years (referring to the Biden-Harris Administration) he had been told he could do no wrong.

In addition, the Republican made clear his position of wanting to end the war and bring peace to the region and stated, "We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close.”

Regarding Zelensky's statements against Trump, Vance made it very clear that Trump knows what he is doing and that he has a strong opinion on the war.

“That is the policy of the President of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation. It's based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong view, and has had a strong view for a very long time,” Vance finished.