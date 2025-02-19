Trump prepares tariffs against imported vehicles, chips and pharmaceuticals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump assured that he will establish new tariffs, this time on imported vehicles, pharmaceuticals and chips. These levies will be at least 25%, the same rate he imposed on products - such as steel and aluminum - from abroad.

At a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) residence, Trump said that the executive order binding these new tariffs will "probably" be signed on April 2.

In addition, the president noted that taxes on imported pharmaceuticals could be higher than those on vehicles and chips.

"I probably will tell you that on April 2, but it'll be in the neighborhood of 25 percent. Pharmaceuticals, it'll be 25 percent and higher, and it'll go very substantially higher over the course of a year," Trump said.

Trump: "The U.S. has been treated unfairly"

Since he returned to the White House and before the votes were held, the president always stressed the need to protect domestic production. A few days ago, Trump signed a memo to apply "fair and reciprocal" trade tariffs to all major U.S. trading partners, including allies.

Aside from defending U.S. industry, Trump's plan aims to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports and eliminate any trade imbalances.

"Reciprocal tariffs! Let's make America great again! It's fair for everyone. No other country can complain," the president wrote on his platform, Truth Social, upon signing the memo.

"For many years, the U.S. has been treated unfairly by other countries, both friend and foe. This system will immediately restore fairness and prosperity to the previous complex and unfair trade system. The United States has helped many countries over the years, at great financial cost. It is time for these countries to remember that and treat us fairly: a level playing field for American workers," he added.

The international response was not long in coming. China, the country's top trade rival in many industries, reported a few days ago that it will set tariffs of 15% on vehicles and all energy resources imported from the US.