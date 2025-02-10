Trump announces 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imported into the US

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump announced that he will impose a 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports starting Monday. The president further noted that he has "reciprocal tariffs" ready to tax the entry of products from countries that charge Americans to cross their border.

"All steel coming into the United States will have 25% tariffs," the president said from the presidential plane Sunday afternoon, before his arrival in New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. Trump added that the same tariffs will apply to aluminum imports.

"Those who benefit from the United States will be repaid."

The U.S. president also anticipated that he will announce "Tuesday or Wednesday" the "reciprocal tariffs" with which he seeks to align customs duties on products entering the United States. "If they tax us 130% and we don't, that won't continue. That will not affect all countries, those that benefit from the United States will be returned the favor," he said.

Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect U.S. companies. Canada is the largest supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States, according to official data, while Brazil, Mexico and South Korea are also major steel suppliers. The economy of the European Union will also be notably harmed,since 25% of its production of this product is destined for the US.

Tariff war with China

In addition, as of Tuesday, products coming from China will have additional tariffs of 10%. A measure to which Beijing responded with specific tariffs on certain U.S. products since Monday.