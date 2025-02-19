Chevron in the spotlight: Trump reviews permit that allows it to operate in Venezuela

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is evaluating the waiver allowing Chevron to maintain its operations in Venezuela despite sanctions imposed on the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro.

During a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump criticized the decision of his predecessor, Joe Biden, to allow the US oil company to continue operating in the South American country. According to the president, the previous administration chose to buy Venezuelan crude oil even though the United States has vast energy resources of its own, economically benefiting a regime it considers hostile.

Chevron in Washington's crosshairs

The license granted to Chevron has generated controversy in the political arena, including criticism from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. From Congress and the White House, they argue that this exemption has provided the Maduro regime with an important avenue of financing, whom Washington does not recognize as the legitimate winner of the July 2024 presidential elections.

Trump noted that his administration is analyzing the situation seriously, although he stressed that it is still too early to make a definitive decision, given that he has only been in office for a few weeks.

Repatriation of Venezuelan migrants

In addition to the energy issue, the President highlighted progress in migration policy. He stated that before he returned to power, Venezuela refused to accept the return of irregular migrants. However, following the intervention of his special envoy, Richard Grenell, repatriations resumed at the end of January.