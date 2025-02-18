Mass resignations in the Adams administration create a crisis in New York City's mayor's office

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Mayor Eric Adams' administration is falling apart in the face of a new wave of resignations that put him in a delicate situation.

According to Adams' office, four deputy mayors will resign over their opposition to his handling of the immigration crisis: First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, who heads the city government; Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom; Deputy Mayor for Operations, Meera Joshi; and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Chauncey Parker.

In a statement, Adams, a Democrat who is working closely with the Trump administration to address the immigration crisis and carry out mass deportations, praised the officials and assured them that they will remain in their positions while ensuring a "seamless transition."

“I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future,” Adams said. “But let me be crystal clear: New York City will keep moving forward, just as it does every day.”

Three of the resigning deputy mayors, Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi, issued a joint statement in which they praised City Hall workers and avoided mentioning the current crisis facing Mayor Adams.

“Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles,” they said.

Likewise, in a separate statement, Parker said his work within the Adams administration was "the honor of a lifetime" and also avoided mentioning the controversies rocking the mayor, including criticism from his party over his outreach to Trump and the Department of Justice decision not to file charges against him.

“I am confident that the administration will continue on our mission to deliver for the people of this city,” Parker said.

These resignations come at a deeply delicate time, with Adams walking on the ledge. On Friday night, the vice mayors and Adams had a heated meeting at the official Gracie Mansion residence, as reported by Politico. After said meeting, the majority decided to resign, according to various reports.

"The deputy mayors voiced worry that Adams is essentially doing the bidding of President Donald Trump, a Republican who remains deeply unpopular in New York City," Politico reported. "Trump’s Department of Justice last week ordered federal corruption charges against Adams dropped, in a case that appeared to be tied to the mayor’s cooperation on deporting migrants from New York City."

In addition to the deputy mayors' resignations, Danielle Sassoon, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, resigned from her position over the DOJ's decision not to file charges, claiming it represented a quid pro quo.

Adams, who will seek re-election on June 24, is currently being questioned by the Democratic Party and New York Governor Kathy Hochul under pressure to initiate impeachment proceedings against the mayor of "the city that never sleeps."