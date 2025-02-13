Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul postponed a meeting with President Donald Trump that was originally scheduled for this Feb. 13, 2025.

The Democrat's decision followed an announcement by Attorney General Pam Bondi that she is suing the state over its sanctuary law policies.

"A source familiar with the situation said Hochul had planned to have lunch with Trump on Thursday, but the meeting has been rescheduled for next week," reviewed CBS, which first reported the situation.

Meanwhile, CBS also obtained a statement from the governor's office stating that the "Department of Justice was filing a routine civil action about a law passed in 2019 that has been upheld by the courts time and again."

Measures announced by Pam Bondi In a powerful press conference Wednesday, new Attorney General Pam Bondi announced new legal action against New York, its top officials and the head of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles for going against the Department of Justice and failing to enforce immigration laws.

According to Bondi, the Trump administration took action against Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, alleging they are protecting illegal immigrants by putting them above federal law.

"This is a new DOJ," Bondi said. "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today."

It all also comes at a time when it was learned that border czar Tom Homan is "not happy" with New York City's lack of action to help President Trump's immigration offensive. It was also learned that a potential second meeting with Mayor Eric Adams is in the works.

"Homan will make the newly Trump-indebted Adams come to him at New York City’s ICE headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza for the Thursday morning meeting, which will mark the pair’s second face-to-face," The New York Post reported.