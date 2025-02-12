Trump administration demands more money from Senate to materialize immigration goals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump demanded more money from the Senate to combat the chaos at the border caused by the administration of Joe Biden and to be able to materialize its immigration goals. The members of the Republican administration who met with the country's senators and formally issued this request were the so-called border czar, Tom Homan, and the budget director, Russel Vought.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, South Carolina Republican Senator and Senate Budget Committee chairman, Lindsey Graham, stated that the first thing Homan said as the meeting began was, "I am begging you for money." Graham added that, for his part, Vought told the senators that "we’re running out of money for [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. We can’t rob other accounts any longer." Likewise, the South Carolina senator revealed that the amount of money the Trump administration asked the Senate for was $175 billion, adding that Homan and Vought assured that with this amount the government could more efficiently enforce its immigration laws, including more resources for deportations, more detention beds and more ICE agents.

Homan calls for more money for greater success

Answering questions from reporters after the meeting, the border czar summed up the Trump administration's position on this issue as, " More money, more success ." Likewise, Homan assured that "Hopefully, we won’t run out of money. The more money we got, the more bad guys we take off the street, the safer America is."

Homan also explained that the money he asked the Senate for would be used to help law enforcement agencies find 300,000 children who are missing and are in illegal immigration status, after they were forcibly brought from their home countries to the United States. The border czar emphasized that it was crucial to find these children as soon as possible to put an end to the abuse they are being subjected to.