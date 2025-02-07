Senate confirms Russell Vought as President Trump's budget director

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. Senate confirmed Russell Vought as the budget director of President Donald Trump's administration, with 53 votes in favor and 47 against. Vought's nomination represents a real victory for Trump, as he succeeded in materializing his goal of having Vought back in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), an agency he had already headed in the Republican president's first term.

The confirmation was fraught with controversy after several Democratic senators decided to debate out loud, slowing down the vote. This situation forced Florida Republican Ashley Moody, who was presiding over the session, to bring the floor to order and cite Senate rules prohibiting debates at such an event.

Support and rejection

During the vote, all Republican senators remained faithfully aligned to materialize Vought's nomination, with several of these arguing that his approach would end up being instrumental in reducing federal spending and regulation in the coming years.

One of them was Senate Republican majority leader John Thune, who even pushed for his confirmation the past few days. He asserted that Vought's primary responsibilities as budget director are to rein in runaway spending and reduce excessive government regulations.

The Democratic bloc was radically opposed to Vought's confirmation. In fact, the vote came after several Democratic senators failed to block the nomination, arguing that Vought was undoubtedly President Trump's "most dangerous appointment."

In a floor speech, Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer stated, “Confirming the most radical nominee, who has the most extreme agenda, to the most important agency in Washington. Triple-header of disaster for hardworking Americans.”