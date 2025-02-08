Elon Musk says he will reinstate DOGE member who resigned over racist comments on X

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

X-platform owner and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk announced that he will reinstate Marko Elez, who resigned after The Wall Street Journal revealed several racist comments that the 25-year-old had posted on that social network.

In a poll posted on his X account, Musk asked whether he should reinstate Elez after his "inappropriate comments." A couple of hours after Musk posted the poll, which ended with nearly 80 percent in favor of reinstatement, the vice president of the United States JD Vance commented in a retweet that he, too, was in favor of his reinstatement.

"I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that," the vice president tweeted. In response, Musk commented that "he will be brought back. To err is human, to forgive is divine."

The first DOGE members

The South African tycoon's decision comes as a massive operation to drastically reduce the agency he heads has launched a huge operation aimed at drastically reducing President Donald Trump's government workforce. This mission aligns with the White House's attempts to eliminate numerous positions focused on woke activism.

Elez was one of the first members of DOGE, which Musk said was created in order to dismantle the Trump administration from "the shadow of the radical left." The 25-year-old joined the agency with a group of young people who, according to various media reports, are tech-savvy but with no government experience.