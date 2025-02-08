Voz media US Voz.us
Naval Academy aligns with Trump's directives by closing DEI offices and terminating contracts tied to diversity programs

The decision was communicated through an email sent in late January by Vice Admiral Yvette David.

A woman from the U.S. Naval Academy.Jim Watson / AFP.

Sabrina Martin

The U.S. Naval Academy is taking steps to close the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and terminate contracts related to these programs.

According to a Fox News report, the decision was communicated through an email sent in late January by Vice Admiral Yvette David. The message stated that the school decided to terminate DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump's executive orders.

"Concerns have been raised that some of these programs may have been modified in a way that obscures their DEIA objectives," it explained.

In addition, staff are asked to review whether, since Nov. 5, 2024, contract or job descriptions have been modified to obscure the relationship to DEIA programs or similar ideologies. If they identify such changes, they must report all facts to the Office of Personnel Management.

Directive on e-mail signatures

A human resources officer sent another message to staff clarifying that, to comply with the recent Department of Defense directive, no Academy e-mail address should include gender-identifying pronouns in the signature line. This measure seeks to unify and standardize official communications at the institution.

Actions at other military academies

West Point has already made similar decisions. Several identity-based clubs were disbanded at that institution, including the Asian Pacific Forum, the Korean-American Relations Seminar, the Latino Cultural Club, the National Society of Black Engineers Club and the Society of Women Engineers Club. The West Point communications office indicated that these clubs were disbanded because they were affiliated with the DEI office.
