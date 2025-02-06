Poll reveals that majority of Americans support Trump's first immigration and anti-woke agenda measures

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump's administration and his first executive orders began with favorable approval ratings in his first two weeks in the White House. According to RealClearPolling, 49.4% of respondents support his Administration, while 44.8% disapprove.

The poll conducted at the end of January revealed that measures related to border control and immigration have been the best received. In contrast, only three of his executive orders have generated more opposition than support.

"It’s been a challenge keeping up with President Trump’s blizzard of executive orders and other actions, but the public response has been generally positive," pollster Scott Rasmussen said.

Support for first actions

The highest-rated measure in the poll was deploying the Army to the southern border, with 57% supporting and 34% opposing. Other immigration initiatives also received significant support: the acceleration of deportations of undocumented immigrants received 54% approval with 35% against, while the elimination of birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants received 48% support and 41% opposition.

In addition, the directive requiring federal employees to return to full-time face-to-face work was supported by 56% of respondents, while 29% opposed. Likewise, the order prohibiting government funding for gender identity programs and establishing the exclusive recognition of biological sex obtained 54 % support with 35 % against.

Measures with the most disapproval

Not all of Trump's actions were well received. The order to pardon participants in the events of January 6, 2021 generated the greatest disapproval, with 51 % against and only 37 % in favor. According to RealClearPolling, even within the Republican Party, support was moderate, with only 60 % approval ratings.

Other decisions that were met with more opposition than support were the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), with 46 % against and 38 % in favor, and the exit from the Paris Climate Agreement, which registered 41 % opposition versus 39 % support.