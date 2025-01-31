Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

The mother of Emily Damari, the young British-Israeli woman who was recently released after being held hostage for 471 days by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the terrorist group, revealed Friday that her daughter was held in United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities, Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

Mandy Damari further commented that Hamas prevented her daughter from receiving medical care after she was shot twice during the Oct. 7 massacre, which is why she lost two fingers on her left hand, which became a symbol of the resilience of the hostages and Israelis in general.

"It is a miracle that she survived. All the hostages must be brought back now," she said.

The young woman's mother also indicated that she spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whom she thanked for his help.

Emily's abduction

Emily was kidnapped during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre at her home in the Kfar Aza community when terrorists broke into her house and killed her dog.

Her mother managed to save herself by hiding in a room and locking the door.

Israel severed relations with UNRWA

The Trump administration recently reported that it supports the Israeli government's decision to cut off all contact with UNRWA after in 2024 it was revealed that some employees of the agency had ties to terrorist groups and some of them had even participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

In October 2024, the Knesset (Israel's parliament) approved a ban of UNRWA from accessing and working on Israeli soil by a large majority.

The ban on UNRWA activities in Israel was to take effect on Jan. 30, but for the time being, the agency is continuing to operate.