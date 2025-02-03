Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

"Long live the migrants," "here we are and we're not leaving" were heard Sunday in Houston, Texas, as a march against the Trump Administration's deportations advanced toward Hermann Park.

Several demonstrations were recorded in the same state, including one in Conroe, which ended with at least four arrests. These were just two of the dozens of gatherings where protests took place throughout the weekend against Donald Trump's immigration policies.

With similar slogans, banners and U.S. and Mexican flags, another group congregated in Los Angeles, where they reportedly blocked Highway 101. In addition to California and Texas, demonstrations were reported in Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina and Washington.

Mass deportations began shortly after Trump was sworn in, with flights bound for Guatemala, Mexico and Colombia, among others. Even the first ones were held in cities considered sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants such as Los Angeles and New York, in which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem participated. In just six days, ICE asserted to have made nearly 5,500 arrests of illegal immigrants in Los Angeles.