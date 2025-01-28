Kristi Noem participates in raids on illegal immigrants in New York

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported that she is in New York for raids targeting illegal immigration. Early Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced the Trump administration's first operations in the city.

"We are doing this right - doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people - making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it," Noem wrote on her X account, in a message she accompanied with a photo alongside the agents.

Later, the Homeland Security secretary posted a video showing a raid. In addition, photographs were posted in which Noem is seen speaking with the agents. Agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) participated in the operation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up its fight against illegal immigration. This Monday, it recorded a record 1,179 arrests in a single day during an operation and already doubles the number of daily detentions with respect to the Biden administration.

The Trump administration is focused on fulfilling the president's promise to address the immigration crisis in the country. In the first week, the authorities have made at least 3,552 arrests, according to data provided by ICE itself.