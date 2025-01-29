Trump bans 'chemical or surgical mutilations' on children with new executive order

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The president of the United States signed an executive order aimed at banning medical interventions related to gender transition in minors under 19 years of age. In his statement, the president expressed concern about the growing number of children who, under the premise of mistaken gender identity, are undergoing "chemical or surgical mutilations" such as hormone blockers, sex reassignment surgery and other medical procedures. The executive order states that these practices are a grave mistake and will represent a stain on the nation's history, as they often leave young people with permanent physical damage and long-term medical complications.

The order also states that federal funds destined to support these practices will be withdrawn and guidelines from organizations such as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), accused of lacking a sound scientific basis, will be eliminated. In addition, the administration will conduct a comprehensive review of best practices for treating gender dysphoria in children and begin implementing policies that protect minors from medical treatments that are not scientifically supported. The action also affects health programs such as TRICARE, Medicaid and Medicare, excluding coverage for procedures related to gender transition.

The move marks a turning point in the debate over health care for transgender minors, with the administration prioritizing the protection of children's physical and emotional health over controversial medical interventions.

Trump eliminates DEI programs in the military

The White House also issued an executive order to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the U.S. Armed Forces. President Donald Trump signed the measure to strengthen meritocracy and eliminate policies that grant preferences based on race or gender.

The order states that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, as it relates to the Coast Guard, shall operate without granting preferences based on race or gender. It also prohibits the existence of offices, divisions or programs that influence hiring practices based on racial or gender criteria. In addition, differentiated benefits for individuals based on these characteristics will be eliminated.

The provision also prohibits teaching what the administration calls "divisive concepts" in military academies and other educational institutions related to the Armed Forces. According to the order, this type of content should not be part of the curriculum or training provided in these entities.

Internal review and control of educational content

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will be tasked with conducting an internal review documenting past policies implemented under DEI initiatives. Within 90 days, Hegseth will be required to submit a detailed report on any instances of race or sex discrimination, as well as actions that promoted preferences along these lines.

Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem must submit a plan to comply with the order's directives within 30 days. In addition, a progress report on eliminating these initiatives will be delivered in 180 days.