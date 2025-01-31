Trump accelerates changes at FBI: key officials must resign or be fired

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

The Trump Administration informed several senior FBI officials, promoted by former director Christopher Wray, that they were to resign, retire or would be fired, according to multiple sources inside and outside the agency.

According to The New York Times, a senior FBI official notified colleagues by email that they had been informed of their imminent dismissal, which would be effective as of Monday morning.

The move impacts about six "executive assistant directors" responsible for overseeing criminal, national security and cyber investigations. In addition, at least two field office chiefs, in Miami and Las Vegas, were also notified.

Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI's Las Vegas office, noted in a memo obtained by NBC News that Justice Department executive management planned to remove him from the position along with other top executives. According to Evans, he was not provided with a specific justification for his removal.

Adjustments to FBI structure

The departure of these officials is part of a broader process of restructuring within the Trump Administration. In the first ten days of his administration, the president has removed 18 inspector generals, including overseers from the State, Defense, Labor and Health departments, in what the White House has described as an internal overhaul of federal institutions.

Trump has defended these decisions by arguing that some officials were not carrying out their responsibilities effectively. In line with these changes, the administration has also replaced several career Department of Justice lawyers who were involved in investigations against him.