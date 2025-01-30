Kash Patel, from Security Advisor to FBI Director

Kash Patel worked at the Department of Defense during the first Trump administration/ Patrick FallonAFP

President Donald Trump nominated Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel - known as Kash Patel - to succeed Christopher A. Wray as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel is the youngest director in the agency's history and the first Indian American in the post. Thus concluded his Senate hearing:

Education and personal life

Born on February 25, 1980 in Garden City, New York, Patel is the son of Indian-Gujarati immigrants (population in western India) who fled ethnic repression in Uganda before settling in Canada, and later in the United States. Raised in a household of Hindu faith, the now FBI director studied at the University of Richmond, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice History in 2002. He then completed his Juris Doctor at Pace University in 2005 and earned a certificate in International Law at University College London.

In his personal life, Patel resides between Nevada and Washington, DC. He is an ice hockey fan and has been a frequent guest on podcasts and political programs. He also serves as president of the Kash Foundation, a nonprofit organization created in 2022. The foundation promotes causes aligned with the America First movement and has raised funds for the "fight against the Deep State."

Career and support for Trump

Since the beginning of his career, Patel has focused on National Security and Criminal Justice. His background includes roles as a public defender in Florida (2006-2014) and trial attorney in the Department of Justice's National Security Division (2014-2017).

In 2017, Patel made the leap to politics when he became senior advisor on counterterrorism to the House Intelligence Committee, where he worked closely with Congressman Devin Nunes.

In 2019, he joined the National Security Council (NSC) as senior director of the Counterterrorism Directorate. In this position, he reportedly led a secret mission to Syria in 2020 to negotiate the release of detained US citizens.

Under the past Trump administration, Patel served as a senior adviser to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and in 2020 was named chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Since 2020, Patel has been closely associated with Trump. In April 2022, he joined the board of directors of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.

In 2022, he published a children's book titled The Plot Against the King. In 2023, he published Government Gangsters, where he identifies government figures as part of the Deep State.