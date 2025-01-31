Five days, five Latin American countries: Marco Rubio's first trip as secretary of state

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

The Department of State (DOS) confirmed the itinerary for Secretary Marco Rubio's inaugural trip to Latin America, marking both his first international tour and his debut mission in office.

Between February 1 and 6, Rubio will visit Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. There he will meet with "senior officials and business leaders," according to his department, which also detailed the official's priorities:

"Stopping illegal and large-scale migration, fighting the scourge of transnational criminal organizations and drug traffickers, countering China, and deepening economic partnerships to enhance prosperity in our hemisphere."

While not directly stated in the announcement, the restoration of Panama Canal sovereignty is another issue Rubio is anticipated to address during his visit to the region.

During his time in the Senate representing Florida, Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, developed a keen focus on Latin America. He took a firm stance against governments like those of Cuba and Venezuela, while also engaging with countries like Argentina under Javier Milei and Paraguay under Santiago Peña.