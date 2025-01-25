Federal agencies must eliminate DEI offices and positions within 60 days

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

The Office of Personnel Management ordered federal agencies to begin laying off staff members working in positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

"In accordance with that order, each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within sixty days," the office said in a memo it posted on social media.

In that regard, the office recalled that OPM's initial guidance required agencies to submit written plans no later than Jan. 31, 2025, to execute a reduction-in-force (RIF) action with respect to employees working in a DEIA office. However, agencies can and should begin issuing RIF notices to employees in DEIA offices immediately.