Tom Homan responds to Selena Gomez's video on detaining illegals: 'Where's the tears' for sex trafficked children?

Border czar Tom Homan addressed the video posted by Selena Gomez in which she cries over the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants. Homan criticized the actress and singer's comments and criticized her not speaking out about the more than half a million children who have been victims of sex trafficking at the border.

"I met with hundreds of moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them, because they were killed by illegal aliens," Homan said on Fox's Hannity.

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?" the border czar added.

Homan's comments came after Gomez posted to her Instagram page a video, which was later deleted, of her crying and lamenting raids across the country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the country.

More than 3,500 arrests nationwide The Trump Administration is focused on delivering on the president's promise to address the immigration crisis in the country. In the first week, authorities have made at least 3,552 arrests, according to data provided by ICE.





"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," Gomez assured in the post on her social media.

In that sense, Homan defended the policy carried out by the Trump Administration and maintained that the intention is to return security to the country.

"Plus, the overdoses of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. Sex trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment. It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again," he said.

Likewise, he indicated that "if they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer."