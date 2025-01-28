The party is over: Trump temporarily freezes federal assistance

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The White House has released a memo stating that "federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activitiesthat may be implicated by the executive orders" pending review by the Administration. The measure is aimed especially, but not exclusively, at "financial assistance for foreign aid, non-governmental organizations, the DEI, gender woke ideology, and the green new deal."

In the statement, Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director, White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), stated that this move seeks to "increase the impact of every federal taxpayer dollar" and denounced that, in 2024 alone, of the 10 trillion (trillion) spent by the Biden Administration, there was "more than $3 trillion in federal financial assistance, such as grants and loans."

In the face of this, Vaeth assured that his Office will work to dedicate the financial aids "to advancing Administration priorities, focusing taxpayer dollars to advance a stronger and safer America, eliminating the financial burden of inflation for citizens, unleashing American energy and manufacturing, ending 'wokeness' and the weaponization of government, promoting efficiency in government, and Making America Healthy Again."

White House, against "waste" woke and green agenda

For starters, the memo makes clear where it will begin to put the scissors in, since "the use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve." By not limiting future cuts to these types of initiatives, "this temporary pause will provide the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best uses of the funding for those programs consistent with the law and the President’s priorities until OMB has reviewed and provided guidance to your agency regarding the information submitted."

"To implement these orders, each agency must complete a comprehensive analysis of all of their Federal financial assistance programs to identify programs, projects, and activities that maybe implicated by any of the President’s executive orders. In the interim, to the extent permissible under applicable law, Federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistancefor foreign aid, non governmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green newdeal."

The temporary pause will take effect on January 28, 2025, and federal agencies must report their disclosures "no later than February 10, 2025." In the information submitted to OMB, "agencies shall submit detailed information on all programs, projects, or activities subject to this pause."