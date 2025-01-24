Trump announces his intention to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency during visit to North Carolina

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump went to North Carolina this Friday, where he visited the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. In that visit, the new president announced that he intends to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During the visit, Trump highlighted the need to "begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA - or perhaps getting rid of FEMA." The president said he thinks the Federal Emergency Management Agency is too bureaucratic and slow. He suggests that state governments manage disasters within their states.

A month after Helene, North Carolina state lawmakers approved a measure to allocate $604 million more for Hurricane Helene recovery and relief, as well as some counties affected by the storm.

The Republican president took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to the emergency management of the previous federal government, which he accused of giving a poor response to the natural disaster that caused numerous floods in the state.

In Swannanoa, North Carolina, Trump invited families to talk about the floods that ruined their homes and their struggles to recover. Trump said his administration would bring "housing solutions" to North Carolina and said he would sign an executive order Friday to lift regulations so roads can be rebuilt without permits.

Carolina is not the only disaster-stricken area Trump will visit. The president will also soon travel to California to see firsthand the havoc wreaked by the severe fires in Los Angeles.