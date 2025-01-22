Pentagon mobilizes 1,500 additional troops to southern border with Mexico

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

The Department of Defense will contribute to the protection of the southern border with Mexico. According to information learned Wednesday, the Pentagon will send some 1,500 troops south to participate in border control tasks.

It is one of the measures that reinforce Donald Trump's goal of increasing control over border crossings with Mexico to lower the migratory pressure affecting the southern states of the country.

According to AP, acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses is expected to sign the deployment orders this Wednesday. It is not yet specified which troops or units will be deployed, but they will be active-duty military.

The total could fluctuate. Whether they will end up performing police functions remains to be seen. The troops are expected to be used to support border patrol agents, with logistics, transportation and barrier construction.

They would join the more than 2,500 National Guard troops deployed along the southern border.

ICE now has 308 illegal aliens detained

ICE detained 308 illegal immigrants Tuesday, Tom Homan announced Wednesday. According to the border czar, some of those detained have been charged with murder and statutory rape.

Immigration agents began detaining illegal immigrants who pose a threat to "public safety," of whom there are 700,000 roaming the country, Homan said Wednesday. "ICE is doing its job," Homan added.

They are the first figures given by the federal administration about immigration-related apprehensions since President Trump took office Monday.