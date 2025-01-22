Trump would approve Musk buying TikTok so that the app can continue operations in the U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

This Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to allow billionaire Elon Musk to acquire TikTok. This comes amid growing uncertainty over the app's future in the country, which faces legal pressures related to national security.

A reporter asked Trump whether he would be "open to" Musk becoming the owner of TikTok. Trump responded in the affirmative, noting that he would do so "if he wanted to buy it." The president added that, in his opinion, "TikTok is worthless if it doesn't get the permit," suggesting this option as a solution.

Proposed U.S. participation

The president also suggested that if Musk acquires TikTok, the entrepreneur should give half to the United States as part of a deal allowing the platform to continue operating in the country "Let the US give the permit and the US should get half. Sounds reasonable, what do you think?" the president posed.

Context of the proposal

TikTok, a short video app with 170 million users in the United States, was temporarily suspended before a law requiring its sale went into effect due to national security concerns. The legislation states that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, must sell its U.S. operations or face a possible ban.

To buy time, Trump signed an executive order on Monday delaying the law's implementation for 75 days while it continues to seek a solution that protects the privacy and security of U.S. users' data.

The idea that Musk could acquire TikTok has gained traction following a Bloomberg News report, which revealed that Chinese officials had discussed a possible sale of the platform to the billionaire.

ByteDance has denied these rumors. However, Trump indicated that he has already held meetings with TikTok's "big owners" to try to find a solution.

