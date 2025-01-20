TikTok is back online after Trump's message

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

After being offline for 12 hours, TikTok returned to millions of American devices following Donald Trump's announcement that he would sign an executive order immediately to give them more time to address identified national security vulnerabilities and work toward securing the platform's presence in the country.

After a day displaying a message explaining its forced departure by the Biden administration, the popular Chinese app greeted its loyal users with a new notification: "Thank you for your patience and support. Thanks to President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"

In a message on X, TikTok Policy stated, "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers, ensuring they will not face sanctions for supporting TikTok. This allows us to continue serving over 170 million Americans and supporting more than 7 million small businesses to thrive."

Musk welcomes TikTok...with message to Beijing over China's X ban

One of the first to welcome TikTok back was Elon Musk. The owner of X seized the opportunity to address the communist regime in Beijing, pointing out that his social network is banned in China and inviting them to reconsider this stance.

"I have been against a ban on TikTok for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation, where TikTok can operate in the U.S., but X can't operate in China, is unbalanced. Something needs to change."