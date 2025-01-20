Trump at his last rally before returning to power: 'Let's take our country back tomorrow at noon'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

This Sunday Donald Trump took the stage at the Capital One Arena, in Washington D.C., in what was his last rally before being sworn in as president of the United States.

During his speech, Trump touched on many topics, including his election victory in November, his first measures as president and some hot topics such as TikTok, an app that was banned in the country this weekend but was soon back on the air thanks to the Republican leader's support.

"[We] take back our country tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride. Bring it all back once and for all," Trump said before a packed Capital One Arena.

On TikTok, Trump made it clear that the idea is to keep it running in the country, explaining that it is an important tool that should be leveraged by the United States, despite criticism.

"And frankly, we have no choice," Trump said. "We have to save it, a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China."

"So whether you like TikTok or not, we're going to make a lot of money," Trump sentenced.

Then, the president stated that, in his first hours as president, he will order the declassification of files related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy, father of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for health secretary.

"In the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Trump, who made this promise often during the campaign.

The president-elect also confirmed on Sunday during his rally that he received good news about the release of the Israeli hostages, although he stressed that, in his opinion, the Hamas attack would never have happened on his watch.

"I'm glad to report that the first hostages have just been released. And who knows what's going to happen. I know that Biden may think that they made the deal," Trump said. "First of all, it would have never happened if I were president (...) Would have never happened."

Trump also said his role in the negotiations was critical.

"This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting PEACE in the Middle East — and this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November," the president-elect said.

The president also recalled the raging wildfires in California, announcing that he would visit the state next Friday and vowing to take back the city of Los Angeles.

"Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles better and more beautiful than ever," Trump said.

In closing, the president-elect recalled his political struggle over the past 9 years, stating that, together with his supporters, he successfully confronted the "corrupt elites" of the United States.

"For the past nine years, you and I fought side by side against the most sinister and corrupt forces on earth," Trump said. "And in our magnificent victory on November fifth, you showed them once and for all that this nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you. From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia right here in Washington, DC, our country was won and built by generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom."