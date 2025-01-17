Sheng Thao, former mayor of Oakland, charged with corruption

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

The FBI criminally charged the former mayor of Oakland, Calif., Sheng Thao, a Democrat, with corruption, although for the moment it did not share the reason why judicial proceedings were initiated against her.

According to an anonymous source close to the case told The San Francisco Chronicle, federal agents filed their indictment against Thao and others linked to the alleged scheme Thursday after an intense investigation against the former Oakland mayor.

Authorities succeeded in convincing, via evidence, the jury in U.S. District Court in San Francisco to initiate criminal proceedings against Thao.

In June, the FBI searched Thao's home, located in the Oakland metropolitan area, in addition to other properties linked to the case. A witness claimed to see the former mayor at the time she was in office being escorted by federal agents that day entering her home.

This controversy, along with others for her management related to several issues plaguing the city -such as crime - put Thao, who was removed from office in November by voters, in the crosshairs.