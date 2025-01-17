Biden won't impose the TikTok ban and will leave its fate in Trump's hands

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

According to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to various media outlets, President Joe Biden will not impose the ban on TikTok, which is scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 19, just a day before he leaves office on Monday, Jan. 20.

With this decision, Biden will leave the app's fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, who radically changed his stance on TikTok and now advocates keeping the app running in the United States.

The news comes after Congress demanded last year, through a bill signed by Biden himself, that TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest itself of the company by January 19 by successfully finding a U.S. buyer.

According to AP, the outgoing administration official explained that President Biden is leaving the enforcement of the potential ban to Trump. Democrats and Republicans are discussing what to do with the application as time runs out to find a buyer.

The news also comes as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was confirmed to be invited to Trump's inauguration. Some media reported that Zi Chew will have a prime spot alongside tech billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, among others.

On Thursday, incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Fox & Friends that, under the law passed in Congress and signed by Biden, the TikTok ban, which goes into effect Sunday, also provides an "extension" as long as a workable deal is in place to find a buyer.

Waltz's words confirm Trump's desire to save TikTok. However, it is still unclear how the president could accomplish this.

Recently, a theory emerged that Elon Musk, now close to Trump, could acquire the app to save it.