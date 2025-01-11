ICE warns that Laken Riley Act could lead to releases of detained immigrants

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned Congress that implementing the Laken Riley Act would require an additional budget of more than $3.2 billion by fiscal year 2025. These resources would be needed to expand detention capacity to more than 100,000 beds and hire additional staff.

In a report sent to Congress in December, and obtained by Axios, ICE noted that it already identified more than 60,000 undocumented immigrants who would meet the criteria set out in the legislation for detention. However, the agency noted that, without additional resources, it could be forced to release tens of thousands of immigrants, including some considered threats to public safety.

Limited detention capacity

ICE currently has funding for only 42,000 detention slots, of which 39,000 are already filled. In addition, 62% of current detainees are being held under mandatory legal mandates.

Willingness to provide the necessary resources

One of the most controversial points of the Laken Riley Act, introduced by Republican Senator Katie Britt, is the absence of budget allocations for its implementation. However, Britt's deputy chief of staff, Sean Ross, assured that they are willing to provide the resources necessary to implement the law and to ensure the safety of American families, either through the regular budget or through legislative reconciliation processes.

Objectives of the Laken Riley Act

The legislative proposal aims to ensure that immigrants who commit minor crimes are detained and prosecuted appropriately, in order to prevent tragedies similar to that of Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant who was on parole.

The legislation proposes to modify federal laws to require ICE to issue detainers and take custody of undocumented immigrants who have committed theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, under state and local laws.

In addition, the proposal would allow state attorneys general to sue the federal government in cases where released immigrants commit crimes that harm residents of their states.