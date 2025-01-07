Donald Trump Jr. visits Greenland after his father expressed interest in purchasing the island

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump, arrived Tuesday in Greenland after his father expressed interest in the United States purchasing the island.

Trump Jr, who arrived in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, on his father's Trump Force One plane, is not scheduled to meet with Greenlandic government officials, a local official revealed to Reuters.

It should be noted that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

A day before the trip, Trump Jr. stated on a podcast that he was not going to "buy Greenland," in reference to comments made by his father.

Donald Trump Jr. just landed in Greenland



Donald Trump referred to his son's arrival on the island in a post on Truth Social. "Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" the president-elect said.

Hours later, a video went viral showing Trump Jr. playing a message from his father on his phone for those present at a restaurant in Nuuk. In the message, the president-elect says, "We need security, our country needs it, the whole world needs it, and you are so strategically located."

"We need security, and you're so strategically located"



Danish Prime Minister: “The future of Greenland will be defined in Greenland”

In an interview with the Danish channel TV 2, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen addressed the repeated comments made by the American president-elect regarding his intentions to annex Greenland. She emphasized that Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Danish Crown and reiterated that "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders."

“The future of Greenland will be defined in Greenland,” she added.